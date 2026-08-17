/Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana hints at how ex-boyfriend was keen on her converting to Islam, says 'felt I was betraying God'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 fame Punjabi actress and singer Himanshi Khurana is back in the news for her statements regarding her past relationship. In conversation with Paras Chhabra on his podcast, Himanshi, without naming fellow ex-Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz, she opened up about differences in religious beliefs that made her question her own faith and identity.
Himanshi said, "He used to tell me the good things about his religion. Everyone tells you about those things; there is nothing wrong with that. They wanted me to understand it and accept it, but it was not acceptable to me. There was nothing wrong with him, he never misbehaved with me, but it was my own choice that I did not want to do something like that."
She then recalled reaching a point where the conflict became an internal one. "I felt like I was betraying my God," Himanshi added.
She further shared, "I felt I wouldn’t be able to do this anymore. So I said I want to visit Char Dham and all the pilgrimages before that, because after that I would never be able to meet them. It was like I was saying goodbye. The fact that this question even arose was a big thing – why did I feel like I was saying goodbye to my God?”
Himanshi added, "I said, if I bow my head before your God, automatically ‘Waheguru’ will come out of my mouth. That would also be a betrayal. And this is already inside me. How can I remove it?"
She added that the situation could be reversed and the same difficulty could arise for the other person. “Even if we turn the tables, they wouldn’t be able to do it either. It’s not possible because we have been following these things since childhood. Whatever it is, it is inside us,” she said.
"Then a question came into my mind – will I be cremated or buried? This question came from my subconscious. Anyone can have any choice. I believe everyone should have their own individual choice," she said.
The actress-singer shared that he had not done anything wrong or never mistreated her.
Himanshi and Asim Riaz met during Bigg Boss 13 and eventually fell in love. However, after being together for four years, the couple announced separation in December 2023. At the time, Himanshi shared post reading, "Yes, me and Asim are not together anymore. All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy."
Asim later confirmed that they had mutually decided to part ways because of their respective religious beliefs.
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