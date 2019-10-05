close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan shoots with Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan

TV actress Hina Khan, who appeared in the eleventh season of the reality show Bigg Boss, shot an episode for the ongoing Bigg Boss 13 with host Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan shoots with Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan

New Delhi: TV actress Hina Khan, who appeared in the eleventh season of the reality show Bigg Boss, shot an episode for the ongoing Bigg Boss 13 with host Salman Khan.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Hina wrote, “When Miss Khan met Mr khan.. It’s always a pleasure to share the stage with you Salman.. Meeting you since four seasons now in #BiggBoss #LuckyMe #OurLittleTradition #WeekEndKaWaar #Season10,11,12,13.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Hina was one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 11, she lost to Shilpa Shinde, who walked away with the coveted trophy.

After enthralling her fans Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2,  Hina made her debut into the world of films with 'Lines' which is based on the backdrop of Kargil war. It is reportedly a love story set in Kashmir. Hina, who originally hails from the valley was seen playing a character named Nazia. She is now replaced by Aamna Sharif in the show.

She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with over 6 million followers.

Tags:
Salman KhanHina KhanBigg Boss 13Shilpa Shinde
Next
Story

Being identified as action hero enough for me: Tiger Shroff

Must Watch

PT4M54S

Breaking News: Grenade attack outside Anantnag DC office