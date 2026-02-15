Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana receives Rs 10 crore extortion threat; is it linked to Ranveer Singh’s case?

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 fame singer and actress Himanshi Khurana has joined the growing list of celebrities allegedly targeted by gangsters. There has been a concerning rise in cases involving celebrities receiving extortion threats in recent weeks.

On Saturday, the actress approached the police and stated that she had received an email allegedly demanding Rs 10 crore along with threats to her life.

Questions are now being raised about whether the case is linked to Harry Boxer, an alleged associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who had earlier claimed responsibility for threat messages sent to Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The FIR registered by Khurana at the Sohna police station mentions that the email was reportedly received on Thursday and contained a written threat along with an audio clip.

SP (Investigation) Saurav Jindal said the voice note was purportedly sent by a foreign-based gangster. “Our teams are examining the digital evidence to establish the origin of the email and the audio message,” he said.

According to reports, police are also examining alleged references to Zeeshan Akhtar in the threats. Akhtar is wanted in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai in October 2024. Investigators have linked him to rival gangs associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, including associates of Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara. Officials, however, said no direct operational link to Khurana’s case has yet been confirmed.

Is this linked to Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s case?

In the Ranveer Singh threat case as well, a gangster linked to the Bishnoi gang had allegedly sent a voice message to the actor, with extortion said to be the primary motive. Harry Boxer has been identified as the prime suspect in that case and is believed to be operating from abroad.

However, an official update or statement from the police is still awaited.