Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla posts shirtless pic, fans drool over his six-pack abs!

New Delhi: Popular television actor and winner of 'Bigg Boss 13', Sidharth Shukla has a huge fanbase supporting him on social media platforms. The madness of his fans was seen during the reality show Bigg Boss 13 when they showered enough support on him and kept him trending.

Sidharth recently took to Instagram and posted a shirtless picture of him in the gym and fans can't stop drooling over his washboard abs. Sid wrote: Things I need to do to be on social media.... but yes missing the gym.

Looks like the actor has shared his old picture and wants to hit the gym as soon as possible.

On the work front, Sidharth was seen with former 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill in a music video titled 'Bhul Dunga' sometime back and it received all the love from the fans.

Their chemistry was loved when on the show and also it showed in the music video.