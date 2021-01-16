Bigg Boss 14 talent manager Pista Dhakad dies in road accident, TV actress Yuvika Choudhary mourns demise with an old video

New Delhi: In an unfortunate turn of events, a young 24-year-old Pista Dhakad, who worked as a talent manager in Bigg Boss 14 met with an accident and lost her life. Reports suggest she worked with Endemol Shine India production company.

According to a report in Spotboye.com, Pista Dhakad along with one of her assistants left on her Activa yesterday night after shooting Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. The road was dark and because of low visibility, her bike slipped and both riders fell on either side of the road. Reportedly, a vanity van ran over her and she died on spot.

Pista Dhakad worked on many popular reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. Actress Yuvika Chaudhary took to Instagram and mourned Pista's untimely demise.

She posted an old video where the 24-year-old Pista Dhakad can be seen enjoying in the company of Yuvika's family.

Several television celebrities extended condolences to her family and mourned the shocking death of Pista.

May her soul rest in eternal peace!