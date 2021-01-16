हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pista Dhakad

Bigg Boss 14 talent manager Pista Dhakad dies in road accident, TV actress Yuvika Choudhary mourns demise with an old video

Pista Dhakad worked on many popular reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. 

Bigg Boss 14 talent manager Pista Dhakad dies in road accident, TV actress Yuvika Choudhary mourns demise with an old video
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Yuvikachaudhary

New Delhi: In an unfortunate turn of events, a young 24-year-old Pista Dhakad, who worked as a talent manager in Bigg Boss 14 met with an accident and lost her life. Reports suggest she worked with Endemol Shine India production company. 

According to a report in Spotboye.com, Pista Dhakad along with one of her assistants left on her Activa yesterday night after shooting Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. The road was dark and because of low visibility, her bike slipped and both riders fell on either side of the road. Reportedly, a vanity van ran over her and she died on spot. 

Pista Dhakad worked on many popular reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. Actress Yuvika Chaudhary took to Instagram and mourned Pista's untimely demise. 

She posted an old video where the 24-year-old Pista Dhakad can be seen enjoying in the company of Yuvika's family. 

Several television celebrities extended condolences to her family and mourned the shocking death of Pista.

May her soul rest in eternal peace!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pista DhakadBigg Boss 14bigg boss 14 talent manager diesPista Dhakad dies
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan known in West just like Maradona in India: Argentina's Pablo Cesar
  • 1,05,42,841Confirmed
  • 1,52,093Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M21S

Today, the campaign of the world's largest Vaccination program is going to start.