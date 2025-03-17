Bigg Boss 16 Fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Learns Horse Riding For Debut Film 'Shaunki Sardar' With Guru Randhawa

New Delhi: Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is making the most of her time in Punjab as she shoots for her upcoming film Shaunki Sardar. The actress, who shot to fame for her TV show Choti Sarrdaarni, recently started prep for the next schedule of her debut film, taking to brush up her horse riding skills. Nimrit learnt horse riding a few years back as well.

Talking about her love for horse riding and the prep for the film, Nimrit shared, "I've always loved horses. There's something incredibly freeing about riding—it’s not just a sport but an emotion for me. Being in Punjab for Shaunki Sardar and as prep for the film, I have reconnected and brushing up my skills as it’s been a while since I did this. It has given me the perfect opportunity to reconnect with this passion. Playing a strong, spirited Sardarni in the film makes this experience even more special. The prep is needed for a portion in the film where the horse riding skills will come in handy."

The film is set to wrap up soon and it’s expected to release across India in May 2025.

She made her acting debut in Choti Sarrdaarni and was later seen in reality shows Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 respectively.