Bigg Boss 18: Akshay Kumar Opens Up On Why He Left Salman Khan’s Show Abruptly

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar has addressed the buzz surrounding his early exit from the sets of Bigg Boss 18, where he was scheduled to appear alongside Salman Khan for a special shoot. Speaking at the press conference about his upcoming film Sky Force, Akshay set the record straight, dismissing claims that Salman was late to the set.

Clearing the air, Akshay said, “He was not late. I reached there, and he was set to come after a while because he had some personal work to do. Then we spoke about it, and he told me that he would be about 35-40 minutes late. Since I had to go somewhere, we spoke about it, and I left. Veer (Pahariya) was there for the shoot.”

Akshay emphasised that Salman’s delay was communicated beforehand and that the decision to leave was amicable and due to his prior commitments.

The two stars were supposed to shoot a special segment for the Bigg Boss 18 finale, promoting Akshay’s upcoming film Sky Force. However, due to a scheduling conflict, Akshay left before Salman arrived. While fans were disappointed not to see the two superstars share the stage, Veer Pahariya, Akshay’s co-star, stepped in to fill the gap.

Fans expressed their disappointment over missing the opportunity to see Akshay and Salman together on screen. Akshay Kumar is currently promoting Sky Force, an action-packed film set to release on January 24, ahead of Republic Day. The movie features Akshay as an Air Force officer on a mission, alongside debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur.