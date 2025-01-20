Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 has stirred up contrasting opinions among celebrities, including actress Ankita Lokhande. The Pavitra Rishta star, who shared the screen with Karanveer Mehra in the past, expressed her happiness over her co-star’s victory, brushing aside claims that Vivian DSena was the deserving winner.

Speaking to the paparazzi alongside her husband, Vicky Jain, Ankita said, “I don’t know about him [Vivian] being deserving or not, but I am very happy that Karan won. His win feels personal.” Her comment sparked mixed reactions, as many fans believe Vivian was the rightful winner of the season.

Interestingly, Vicky Jain voiced a different opinion. The businessman openly rooted for Vivian, admitting his disappointment over the outcome. This difference in perspective between the couple added an intriguing layer to the ongoing discussions about the finale.



Ankita and Vicky themselves participated in Bigg Boss 17, where the actress was a fan favourite and widely speculated to win. However, the trophy was eventually bagged by comedian Munawar Faruqui, leaving many of her fans disappointed.

Despite their contrasting views on this season’s winner, Ankita and Vicky’s appearance at the finale brought back memories of their time in the house. As the debate over Karanveer Mehra’s victory continues, Ankita’s public support for her former co-star highlights the divided opinions surrounding the show’s unpredictable results.