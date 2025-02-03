Bigg Boss 18: Ashneer Grover Says Salman Khan Took Faltu Ke Pange With Him; 'Abey Naam Nahi Janta Tha Toh Bulaya Kyun'

Mumbai: Entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has once again spoken out about his interaction with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18. Calling out the superstar for allegedly picking an unnecessary fight, Ashneer questioned why he was even invited on the show if Salman didn’t know him.

Ashneer appeared on Bigg Boss 18 during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode in November 2024. During the episode, Salman questioned Ashneer’s past statements where he claimed to have met the superstar for a brand endorsement deal. Salman dismissed the claim, saying he didn’t even know who Ashneer was. The moment quickly went viral, and Ashneer was trolled for not being able to defend himself on national television.

Now, in a fresh statement at an NIT Kurukshetra event, Ashneer has hit back, calling Salman’s reaction a scripted move for TRPs. He said, “Faltu ka panga leke apna competition khada kiya usne. Main toh shanti se gaya tha jab mereko bulaya. Ab drama create karna ke liye aap kisiko bol do, ‘Arey main toh aapse mila hi nahi. I don’t even know your name.’ Abey naam nahi jaanta toh bulaaya kyun tha?” (He created unnecessary competition by picking a fight. I had gone peacefully when I was invited. And now, to create drama, he’s telling everyone, ‘Oh, I never even met you. I don’t even know your name.’ If you didn’t know my name, then why did you call me?)

Refuting Salman Khan’s claim that they had never met before, Ashneer doubled down on his stance, stating, “Aur ek baat main bata deta hun. Tum agar meri company ke brand ambassador the toh aisa nahi ho sakta ki tum merese bina mile brand ambassador ban gaye. Mai bhi kamino ki tarah hi company chalata tha. Everything had to go through me.” (And let me tell you one more thing. If you were the brand ambassador of my company, it wouldn’t have been possible for you to become one without meeting me. I ran my company like a ruthless person. Everything had to go through me.)

For those unaware, Ashneer had previously claimed in a podcast that he had met Salman Khan during a brand endorsement shoot. However, according to Ashneer, Salman’s manager had informed him that the superstar wouldn’t take a photo with him.