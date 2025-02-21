Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang Buys New House In Mumbai; Here’s How BF Karanveer Mehra Is Celebrating

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra is overjoyed as his girlfriend, Chum Darang, achieves a major milestone by purchasing her own home in Mumbai. The actress, who gained immense popularity after her stint on the reality show, has taken a big step in her personal and professional life, and Karan is making sure the celebration is just as grand.

Chum Darang recently shared an Instagram story of herself cutting a cake, a thoughtful gift from a close friend, marking the occasion. Karan Veer Mehra was quick to repost the story, adding a heartfelt congratulatory message. “Chumieeeee, congrats on the new house!” he wrote, expressing his happiness for her.

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang made their relationship official shortly after Bigg Boss 18 ended. The couple, who formed a close bond inside the house, have been inseparable ever since. Recently, they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together, and Chum shared a glimpse of their romantic date on Instagram.

In a heartwarming video, Karan Veer Mehra is seen confessing his love to Chum in the most adorable way. He playfully says, “Roses are red, violets are blue, I don’t care about anybody, but I love you.” Chum blushes as Karan rests his head on her shoulder, making the moment even more special.

Since their time on Bigg Boss 18, the couple has been spotted together frequently, often sparking wedding rumours. Fans are now wondering if Karan and Chum are ready to take the next step in their relationship. While neither has confirmed any wedding plans yet, their adorable moments and growing bond suggest that something special might be on the horizon.

Chum Darang’s new home is not just a personal achievement but also a testament to her hard work and success post-Bigg Boss 18. With Karan Veer Mehra by her side, the actress is enjoying one of the most exciting phases of her life, and fans couldn’t be happier for them.