Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang & Karan Veer Mehra Confess Having Feelings For Each Other

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 18 nears its grand finale, contestants Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra have captured viewers’ attention with their undeniable chemistry. Their growing closeness, heartfelt interactions, and emotional support for one another have made them the talk of the season, fueling speculation of a budding romance.



In a recent episode, Chum and Karan were seen sitting together, sharing a deeply personal moment that left fans swooning. During their conversation, Chum candidly expressed her feelings, saying, “Hum baaki cheez ke baare mein soch hi nahi raha, yehi soch raha hai ki aap kya soch raha hai.”

Karan responded with a blend of humour and affection, saying, “Chum Darang – full name,” before adding, “Want Chum Darang.” Their playful yet meaningful exchange struck an emotional chord with viewers.

As they held hands, Karan sweetly told Chum, “I am, because you are,” to which Chum replied, “You are because I am, I am because you are.” The pair later walked hand-in-hand, leaving fans convinced that a special connection had blossomed between them.



The heartfelt moment sparked a social media frenzy, with fans creating hashtags like #ChumVeer and #ChumAndKaran to celebrate the pair.

One fan wrote, “Chum and Karan’s bond feels so real and pure. They’ve made this season so much better!” Another tweeted, “This confession was the highlight of the episode. We’re rooting for ChumVeer to win hearts and the trophy!”



While neither Chum nor Karan has officially confirmed their relationship, their bond has become a key highlight of Bigg Boss 18. As the show’s finale approaches, the duo’s moments of genuine connection have given viewers more than just drama to look forward to.



With only a few days left until the finale, all eyes are on the evolving relationship between Chum and Karan. Will their connection continue to grow beyond the house? For now, their closeness has added a heartwarming layer to the competition, making them a favourite not just for their gameplay but also for their emotional honesty.

As fans eagerly await the conclusion of this season, one thing is certain—Chum and Karan’s bond has left an indelible mark on Bigg Boss 18, ensuring they’ll be remembered as one of the most memorable duos in the show’s history.