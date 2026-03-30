Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena and wife Nouran Aly welcome baby boy

Kolkata: Actor Vivian Dsena and his wife Nouran Aly have been blessed with a baby boy.

On Monday morning, Vivian took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and followers.

"Went a little off the radar... not without reason. Some stories aren't announced, they're lived first. The silence said enough... The kingdom just got bigger... and this time... It's a Prince (sic)," he posted.

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"Alhamdulillah #BabyBoy #NewBeginnings #OurLittlePrince #Blessed #Family," He further wrote in the caption.

As soon as Vivian announced the arrival of his son, fans and members of film and TV industry chimed in the comment section and extended best wishes to him and Nouran.

"congratulations," comedian Bharti Singh commented.

"MashaAllah," a fan wrote.

Vivian, who is already a father to three daughters, including his biological daughter Layan, and two step-daughters with Nouran, has long maintained a private personal life. He married Nouran Aly, an Egyptian journalist in 2022.

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Prior to Nouran, he was married to actress Vahbbiz Dorabjee. The two fell in love while working together on a hit show 'Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani'. They got married in 2013. However, after a few years, they parted their ways.

Vivian has garnered a huge fan following over the year, courtesy to his character of vampire Abhay Raichand, and Harman Singh in the popular Colors TV social drama 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. His popularity further soared in 2024 when he participated in Bigg Boss and emerged as the first runner-up.