Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Reacts To Betraying Avinash Mishra; 'If Anything Will Happen Between Us..'

Mumbai: Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra’s rumoured love story was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 18. However, the dynamics took a dramatic turn when host Salman Khan revealed Eisha’s alleged “special bond” with former Bigg Boss contestant Shalin Bhanot. This revelation led to Avinash’s fans labelling Eisha a “cheater” and “dhokebaaz.” Despite the controversy, Eisha made it to the finale, proving her strong presence on the show.

After her eviction, Eisha addressed the allegations of betraying Avinash. Speaking candidly to the media, she said, “Maine kaha usko kaunsa dhoka de diya? He is a very good friend of mine and will always be.” She further clarified, “If ever anything happens between me and him, I promise to come to you all and say, ‘This is my partner, and this is what I feel about him.’ And I am not just talking about Avinash, but about anyone in the future.”

Eisha also expressed her personal life becoming public, stating, “My life has always been very private, but after coming on this show, everything is out in the open.”

When earlier asked about her decision to participate in the reality show, Eisha revealed she initially declined the offer due to prior commitments. However, the makers insisted on her joining this season. She told Screen, “Earlier, when I was approached, I was busy with something and couldn’t do it. This time, the makers didn’t give me an option to say no.”

She added, “Everyone goes on the show to win, but I wasn’t adamant about winning. I wanted to take it one step at a time and trust my audience.”

While Eisha has clarified her stance, the allegations have divided fans. Some continue to criticize her for her alleged closeness with Shalin Bhanot, while others have come forward in her defence, applauding her transparency and resilience.

As Eisha moves forward, her journey on Bigg Boss 18 will undoubtedly remain a topic of discussion, both for her bold personality and the controversies surrounding her relationships.