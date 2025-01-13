Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi Once Again Slams Vivian Dsena For Bragging About His Popularity & Arrogance

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi has once again called out Vivian Dsena for his attitude in Bigg Boss 18. In an interview with Telly Times, Kamya criticized Vivian for bragging about his popularity and alleged arrogance inside the house. She remarked that Vivian spent more time flexing his connections, including knowing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, rather than contributing to the game.



Kamya, known for her bold opinions, said, “When a personality like Vivian Dsena enters the show, people assume he is the clear winner. But where is the contribution? Instead of playing the game, he was busy flaunting his popularity.”

She also addressed Vivian’s discontent over her presence in the house as a well-wisher. Kamya defended herself, stating that she intended to guide him, but his unwillingness to accept feedback showcased his arrogance.



Kamya wasn’t the only one who questioned Vivian’s approach. During a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan also criticized Vivian for his overconfidence and lack of involvement in tasks. Salman pointed out that Vivian’s over-reliance on his fanbase and reputation isn’t enough to secure a win and mentioned his game is over/

The clash between Kamya and Vivian has divided fans, with some supporting Kamya for speaking her mind, while others believe Vivian is being unfairly targeted.



Kamya Punjabi, a Bigg Boss 7 finalist, is no stranger to controversy. Her outspoken nature has often made headlines, and she continues to be vocal about contestants and their strategies in the ongoing season.

Vivian Dsena’s stint in Bigg Boss 18 is shaping up to be a polarizing one. While his popularity remains undeniable, his gameplay and attitude have come under scrutiny. As the season progresses, it remains to be seen whether Vivian can turn things around or if his arrogance will lead to his downfall.