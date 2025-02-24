Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra Hasn’t Received The Prize Money Yet; Reveals The Actor

Mumbai: Karanveer Mehra, who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 18, recently opened up about his victory, his experience on the show, and an unexpected delay in receiving his prize money. During his appearance on Bharti Singh’s podcast, Karanveer reflected on his journey and shared some behind-the-scenes details about his win.



Karanveer, who also won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 before his stint in Bigg Boss 18, revealed that while he has already received his earnings from Khatron Ke Khiladi, his Bigg Boss prize money of ₹50 lakh is yet to be credited.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was my first show with Colors, and I received my prize money for that. The car I won is also expected to arrive in a few days. But as for Bigg Boss 18, I am still waiting for the prize money to come through,” Karanveer shared.

When asked whether his victory was pre-decided, Karanveer jokingly said, “Winning Bigg Boss 18 cost me my car and house!” He further explained that he never entered the show expecting to win.

“It was all part of God’s plan. Everyone in some way contributed to my victory. I was just enjoying my time inside the house without stressing about the win. My weekly earnings were already fixed, so whether I won or lost, it didn’t make a big difference. But I could feel towards the end that I was going to win. The love I am getting after the show is overwhelming, especially from all the aunties who have been showering me with blessings,” he added.

Karanveer also spoke about how he believes his season of Bigg Boss was different because of his gameplay. He claimed that he brought a more positive image to the show, which has traditionally been known for intense fights and controversies.

“I knew my mother was watching, so I never used abusive language or got into physical fights. I even told the makers that I would win the trophy without creating unnecessary drama. People have been saying that I have helped cleanse Bigg Boss’ image. Now, many actors are considering doing the show because they see a different side to it,” he said.

While Karanveer is enjoying his post-Bigg Boss success, fans are eager to see what’s next for him. However, for now, all eyes are on whether the actor will finally receive his long-awaited prize money.