Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor Makes Shocking Revelation On How Industry Kids Are Favoured Compared To Outsiders 

Mumbai: Reality TV often serves as a platform for unfiltered conversations, and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Kashish Kapoor recently created ripples with her candid remarks on nepotism in the film industry. During a conversation in the Bigg Boss house, Kashish highlighted the glaring disparity between opportunities given to star kids and those available to outsiders, sparking widespread discussions online.

In a now-viral clip, Kashish shared her thoughts on how deserving talents are often overshadowed by the industry’s preference for insiders. She remarked, “Yaar, Yami Gautam kitni talented hai. Kya aap unko utna dekhte ho jitna Janhvi Kapoor ko dekhte ho? Janhvi Kapoor bahut sundar hai, thanks to all the work she has done to her face, but have you seen Yami Gautam getting the kind of work Janhvi is getting?”



Kashish didn’t hold back as she elaborated on how the industry uses PR machinery to push star kids into the limelight. She said, “Suhana Khan ne abhi tak ek movie nahi ki, usko Maybelline mil gaya. Ananya Panday has been on Koffee With Karan. Radhika Apte aur Yami Gautam jaise logon ko kitne saalon se kaam karte hue koi nahi dekh raha.”

Kashish explained that the reason audiences are more familiar with star kids isn’t necessarily because of their talent but due to heavy promotion. “Log bolte hain ki star kids ka kaam dekhne log aate hain. Par aisa isliye hai kyunki unka PR ho raha hai. Outsiders ke paas ye nahi hota because they don’t have the money or the family. It’s a loop that people fail to realize,” she said.

Fans Applaud Kashish’s Bold Stand

Kashish’s comments have struck a chord with fans, who praised her for addressing an issue that has long plagued the entertainment industry. Many viewers took to social media to highlight her courage and agree with her observations, calling her a voice for outsiders.



Known for her fiery personality and no-nonsense attitude, Kashish Kapoor has quickly become a fan favourite on Bigg Boss 18. Her statements on nepotism reflect a broader debate within the industry about fair opportunities and the need to level the playing field for all actors.

As the season progresses, Kashish’s unfiltered takes continue to resonate with viewers, proving that Bigg Boss is not just about drama—it’s also a platform for raising critical issues.