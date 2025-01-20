Bigg Boss 18: Nouran Aly Expresses Disappointment Over Karanveer Mehra’s Victory

Mumbai: While Vivian Dsena may have gracefully accepted his loss in the Bigg Boss 18 finale, his wife, Nouran Aly, appears to be struggling with the outcome. The star wife, who is usually cheerful and interacts warmly with the media, was spotted covering her face from the cameras, visibly upset. This rare moment of vulnerability from Nouran has struck a chord with fans, many of whom share her disappointment over Vivian’s loss.

Fans took to social media to voice their frustration, calling Vivian’s loss one of the biggest disappointments in the history of the show. Many believe he was the most deserving contestant and have been vocal about their discontent, labeling Karanveer Mehra’s win as “unfair”.

Nouran, who gained immense popularity during Vivian’s stint in the house, was often seen supporting her husband from the outside. Her poised personality and unwavering support for Vivian earned her a loyal fan following. Fans have been lauding her for being a supportive and inspiring partner, and they now stand in solidarity with her as she processes the unexpected outcome.

Vivian’s loss, despite being a fan favorite throughout the season, has left many shocked. Over the years, Bigg Boss has often been criticized for its unpredictable results, with audiences frequently debating the fairness of the winners. This season has been no exception, as viewers flood social media with claims that the runner-up was more deserving of the trophy.

While Karanveer Mehra basks in his victory, the conversation around Vivian’s defeat continues to dominate discussions among fans and viewers alike. As the dust settles, one thing remains clear: Vivian DSena’s journey on Bigg Boss 18 has earned him immense love and respect, solidifying his place in the hearts of millions.