Mumbai: Shilpa Shirodkar, a celebrated actress from the 90s, has been evicted from Bigg Boss 18 in a mid-week twist. Her journey on Salman Khan’s reality show has been nothing short of remarkable, as she entered the house to revive her career and successfully won hearts with her grace, determination, and positivity.

Shilpa, who earned immense love and admiration from fans during her stint, was regarded as one of the strongest contestants in the house. Her eviction came as a surprise, leaving both viewers and her fellow housemates emotional.

As per Bigg Boss Taaza Khabar, the iconic Bigg Boss house designer, Omung Kumar, entered the house to conduct the mid-week eviction task. The unique task involved Omung escorting each contestant to their favourite spot in the house, a place they had spent the most time during their journey.

For Shilpa, this moment turned poignant as Omung handed her a heartfelt letter from her husband. The touching gesture brought Shilpa to tears, and just when emotions were at their peak, Bigg Boss delivered another letter announcing her eviction. The news left her housemates and fans devastated, as Shilpa was considered a potential finalist.



Shilpa’s eviction comes shortly after her sister Namrata Shirodkar and niece Sitara Ghattamaneni publicly rooted for her, expressing their hopes for her big win. Shilpa had been praised for her calm demeanour, strong game strategy, and the positive energy she brought to the house. Her journey resonated with fans, many of whom took to social media to express their disappointment at her unexpected exit.



With Shilpa out of the game, the focus now shifts to the remaining five contestants, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang and Eisha Singh—who are all set to battle it out for the trophy on January 19.



As the countdown to the finale begins, the excitement among fans is palpable. With just a few days left until the winner is crowned, the remaining contestants will have to bring their A-game to secure the coveted trophy.