Mumbai: In a heartfelt moment on Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar faced an emotional mid-week eviction when filmmaker Omung Kumar entered the house to deliver handwritten letters from family members to the contestants. While this touching gesture brought smiles and tears to many, Shilpa’s journey took an unexpected turn as she was informed about her eviction shortly after.

In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Shilpa opened up about her time in the house and how the eviction unfolded. She reflected on her experience, saying, “We knew there was going to be a mid-week eviction, but I didn’t know I would get evicted. You cannot be confident about anything towards the end of the show. But I had the best journey of my life; I was very unique on the show.”

Shilpa candidly spoke about her relationships with fellow contestants, particularly her disappointment with Vivian Dsena. “I don’t know what went wrong between Vivian and me; he got carried away with Avinash. But with Karanveer, my relationship stayed rock steady despite people telling him every week that I was tearing him apart. If one person in a relationship doesn’t want to see the other side, it’s best to walk away,” she remarked.

Addressing allegations of contestants fighting for host Salman Khan’s attention, Shilpa explained her approach. “When Salman speaks to them, it becomes like an ‘oh my god’ moment. We were never waiting for that attention; it would happen organically. People will judge you and have a point of view, so you shouldn’t care much. A lot of it boils down to insecurity,” she said.



As the grand finale approaches, Shilpa shared her thoughts on who deserves to win. “My personal favourite is Karan. I’ve seen him grow from being criticised to being appreciated, and he wants this so badly. After Karan, it should be Chum; her growth has been unreal. Then, obviously, it would be Vivian.”

However, Shilpa admitted that she couldn’t connect with Rajat Dalal. “The kind of human he portrayed to be or shows, I have not met people like that. If people think he deserves the trophy, I am no one to judge.”

Despite her unexpected eviction, Shilpa described her stint on Bigg Boss 18 as one of the most memorable experiences of her life. She leaves the house with cherished memories, valuable lessons, and a newfound perspective on relationships and resilience. The much-awaited Bigg Boss 18 grand finale is scheduled for January 19.