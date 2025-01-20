Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Reacts To Losing The Trophy To Karanveer Mehra: “Meri Destiny…”

Mumbai: The much-anticipated finale of Bigg Boss 18 concluded with Karanveer Mehra emerging as the winner. The actor is celebrating his victory in full glory, with fans and well-wishers praising him. However, the runner-up, Vivian DSena, a strong contender throughout the season, has shared his heartfelt reaction to missing out on the coveted trophy.

While many fans of Vivian are expressing their disappointment, calling him a deserving winner, the actor himself seems to have gracefully accepted the outcome. Reacting to his loss, Vivian said, “I believe in destiny. Karanveer was destined to win, so he took the trophy. In my destiny, there is unparalleled love from the audience, and I couldn’t ask for more.”

Vivian’s statement reflects his gratitude and positive outlook despite not securing the top spot. He further added, “Winning or losing is part of the game, but the immense love and support I’ve received from people is my real victory.”

Throughout his journey in the house, Vivian DSena gained immense popularity for his calm demeanour, strong opinions, and genuine personality. His fanbase rallied behind him, hoping to see him lift the trophy. While they may feel disheartened, the actor’s humility has only strengthened their admiration for him.

On the other hand, Karanveer Mehra, the winner of Bigg Boss 18, has expressed his joy and thanked his supporters for standing by him throughout the journey. His winning moment was emotional, and he dedicated his triumph to his fans, family, and well-wishers.

Vivian DSena’s performance in Bigg Boss 18 has undoubtedly left a lasting impression. Despite the outcome, his fans and supporters continue to celebrate his journey as a testament to his strength, charisma, and authenticity. The actor, known for his roles in popular TV shows, has once again proven that his bond with his audience is unbreakable.