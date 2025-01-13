Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 18 inches closer to its highly anticipated finale on January 19, the contestants are facing tough questions from the media, and some spicy revelations have emerged. One of the most talked-about moments from the recent episodes was Vivian Dsena’s decision to reject the ticket to the finale despite winning the task. Fans were curious about his reasoning, and Vivian opened up about it during a media grilling session.

Vivian, who had won the task that would have granted him a spot in the finale, shocked everyone when he chose to give up the opportunity. When questioned about his decision, Vivian confessed that it was due to a feeling of guilt. He explained that he couldn’t accept the ticket after inadvertently causing harm to fellow contestant Chum Darang. His fans, however, have been vocal on social media, criticizing Chum for allegedly using the “woman card” during the task, which led to Vivian’s change of heart.



Another intense moment came when Shilpa Shirodkar was questioned about her repeated apologies to Vivian despite his apparent indifference. The media asked Shilpa about her self-respect, given how she had been apologizing to Vivian multiple times throughout the show, even though he did not acknowledge her apologies. This line of questioning sparked a lot of discussion, with many fans expressing their concerns over Shilpa’s actions. Shilpa, however, appeared to shrug off the criticism, maintaining her stance on the matter.



Eisha Singh, who has often been labelled as the “gossip queen” of the house, was also called out during the media interaction. She was humorously dubbed the chugli aunty for her tendency to gossip. Eisha, however, embraced the label with pride, admitting that every contestant in the house engages in some level of behind-the-back conversation. According to her, it’s a normal part of the show, and everyone has played a role in creating the drama.



As the Bigg Boss 18 finale draws closer, the drama continues to escalate. With contestants like Vivian, Shilpa, and Eisha in the final stretch, the competition is heating up, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see who will lift the coveted trophy. The interactions with the media have only fuelled the anticipation, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the season.