Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Reveals Secrets To Staying Fit: Balanced Diet, Hydration, And Mental Wellness

Mumbai: Actor Karan Veer Mehra, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 18’, is sharing fitness tips. The actor has stressed on striking the right balance between eating right, hydration, workout, rest and mental wellness.

The actor, who is known for his work in ‘No One Killed Jessica’, ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and others, has been taking to social media to show his training regime for Omung Kumar’s upcoming movie ‘Silaa’.

Sharing the fitness tips, he said, “Many casually choose to eat less oily food and so on, but while that is utmost important it is also necessary to measure what suits your body type. Everyone’s body is different and once you know what is good for you - you can always make this better for yourself.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The actor further mentioned that he has often noticed people forgetting the most basic thing, which is to drink water.

He shared, “It is as simple as it can get, water is the best way to cleanse your body and keep it hydrated. It will always show results. There’s so much benefit in exercising regularly, if you’re not regular it can definitely hamper a lot of progress and motivation. You have to push yourself to move your body - whether you play a sport or go to the gym. Don’t snooze and you won’t lose”.

Talking about the importance of resting and recovery, he said, “I would never suggest working out non-stop and burning yourself, while you have to be a regular, you should also maintain a routine where you are able to rest - be it by meeting friends or sleeping - whatever relaxes you”.

“While I know everyone has their opinions and is differently built, I do think happiness is a choice you make - struggles will always be there, one can only choose to fight them with a smiling face or not. It’s easier said than done, but it is a conscious choice of perspective”, he added.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Healthy Habits: Early Dinner By 6.30 PM, Sleeping By 10 PM To Monday Fasting