Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karanveer Mehra Drops Lovey-Dovey Post With Chum Darang; Calls Her ‘Zeher’

Mumbai: Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang’s bond inside the Bigg Boss 18 house has been a hot topic among fans. The duo’s growing closeness has sparked dating rumours, and their on-screen chemistry has even led to a dedicated fan following under the hashtag #ChumVeer. Now, Karanveer has further fueled speculation with a cryptic yet romantic social media post.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karanveer shared a poetic line hinting at intense emotions. He wrote, “Maine jo kuch bhi socha hua hai, woh meh waqt aanay pe kar jauga… Tum mujhe zeher lagti ho aur meh kissi din tumhe pe k maar jauga…”

Along with the post, he tagged Chum Darang and used hashtags like #ChumVeer, #BB18, and #BiggBoss, making it clear that the message was dedicated to their connection.

Maine jo kuch bhi socha hua hai woh meh waqt aanay pe kar jauga

Tum mujhe zeher lagti ho aur meh kissi din tumhe pe k maar jauga



The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who are divided in their reactions. While some believe it’s a playful and flirtatious exchange between the two, others are speculating whether Karanveer is subtly confirming their relationship status.

During their time on Bigg Boss 18, Karanveer and Chum have often been seen spending time together, sharing deep conversations, and supporting each other in tasks. Their undeniable chemistry has made them one of the most talked-about duos of the season.

With Bigg Boss 18 heading towards its finale, fans are eager to see whether their bond continues outside the house. Will this friendship turn into something more, or is it just a game-time connection? Only time will tell, but for now, #ChumVeer shippers are loving every moment!