Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karanveer Mehra To Donate His Prize Money For His Staff’s Children’s Education

Mumbai: Karanveer Mehra, who recently won Bigg Boss 18 and took home the prize money of Rs 50 lakhs, has revealed his noble plans for the winnings. The actor has decided to use the amount to fund the education of his staff’s children, fulfilling a cause close to his heart.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Karanveer shared, “I haven’t yet collected my Khatron Ke Khiladi money, but I plan to use my Bigg Boss prize money to fund the education of my staff’s children. This is something I’ve been considering for a while. I’m already supporting them to an extent, but some of them wish to study further, and I want to sponsor that for them.”

Karanveer’s decision has won the hearts of his fans, who are lauding him for using his winnings for such a meaningful cause. Many praised the actor for his humility and commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those who work closely with him.

This isn’t the first time Karanveer has shown his generosity. Even before winning Bigg Boss 18, he was reportedly contributing to the education of his staff’s children. His recent announcement reflects his desire to expand this initiative and support those who want to pursue higher studies.



Social media platforms have been flooded with praise for Karanveer’s gesture. One fan commented, “This is why he deserved to win! A true champion, not just on the show but in real life too.” Another wrote, “Karanveer is a reminder that success is not just about what you achieve but what you give back.”

Karanveer Mehra’s victory on Bigg Boss 18 was celebrated by many, but his decision to use his winnings for a cause as noble as education has elevated him in the eyes of fans. His gesture not only highlights his generosity but also sets an inspiring example of using fame and fortune for the greater good.