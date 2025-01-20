Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Netizens Call Karanveer A Farzi Winner; Says Vivian Dsena Deserved To Win

Mumbai: Karanveer Mehra may have taken home the Bigg Boss 18 trophy, but the result has left many fans disappointed, particularly supporters of the first runner-up, Vivian Dsena. Social media is abuzz with the hashtag #BiggBossFixedWinner, with Vivian’s fans claiming that he was the most deserving winner of the season.

This backlash isn’t new for Bigg Boss, as every year fans of the runner-up often express discontent over the results. However, this year’s reactions have been particularly vocal, with many calling Karanveer’s victory “farzi” (fake)

Despite the uproar, Vivian has maintained a gracious attitude. Reacting to his fans’ disappointment, he said, “Sometimes your fans feel more bad about things they expect will happen to you. I am very grateful for all the love and support they have shown me.”

The actor added that he respects the audience’s decision and is content with the overwhelming love he has received throughout the season. Vivian’s balanced approach has further endeared him to his fans, who continue to shower him with support on social media.



Meanwhile, Karanveer Mehra seems unaffected by the criticism surrounding his win. The actor is focusing on celebrating his victory and has thanked his fans and supporters for helping him achieve this milestone.

Vivian's final message for us all. For all Fans, Friends & Family. Jate jate bhi dil jeet liya..



"Jo hu apke wajah se hu "



Love you man, the most pure guy i ever supported.

The debate over the winner of Bigg Boss 18 has highlighted the divided opinions of the audience. While Karanveer’s supporters celebrate his triumph, Vivian’s fans remain vocal about their dissatisfaction, arguing that their favourite contestant played a stronger and more deserving game.

As the controversy continues, one thing is certain, both Karanveer and Vivian have left an indelible mark on the season, making Bigg Boss 18 one of the most talked-about seasons in recent years.