Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2846183https://zeenews.india.com/people/bigg-boss-18-winner-netizens-call-karanveer-a-farzi-winner-says-vivian-dsena-deserved-to-win-2846183.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KARANVEER MEHRA

Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Netizens Call Karanveer A Farzi Winner; Says Vivian Dsena Deserved To Win

Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Netizens Slam Karanveer Mehra as “Farzi Winner,” Claim Vivian Dsena Deserved the Trophy

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2025, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Netizens Call Karanveer A Farzi Winner; Says Vivian Dsena Deserved To Win Instagram

Mumbai: Karanveer Mehra may have taken home the Bigg Boss 18 trophy, but the result has left many fans disappointed, particularly supporters of the first runner-up, Vivian Dsena. Social media is abuzz with the hashtag #BiggBossFixedWinner, with Vivian’s fans claiming that he was the most deserving winner of the season.

This backlash isn’t new for Bigg Boss, as every year fans of the runner-up often express discontent over the results. However, this year’s reactions have been particularly vocal, with many calling Karanveer’s victory “farzi” (fake)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani

Despite the uproar, Vivian has maintained a gracious attitude. Reacting to his fans’ disappointment, he said, “Sometimes your fans feel more bad about things they expect will happen to you. I am very grateful for all the love and support they have shown me.”

 

 

The actor added that he respects the audience’s decision and is content with the overwhelming love he has received throughout the season. Vivian’s balanced approach has further endeared him to his fans, who continue to shower him with support on social media.


Meanwhile, Karanveer Mehra seems unaffected by the criticism surrounding his win. The actor is focusing on celebrating his victory and has thanked his fans and supporters for helping him achieve this milestone.

 

The debate over the winner of Bigg Boss 18 has highlighted the divided opinions of the audience. While Karanveer’s supporters celebrate his triumph, Vivian’s fans remain vocal about their dissatisfaction, arguing that their favourite contestant played a stronger and more deserving game.

 

As the controversy continues, one thing is certain, both Karanveer and Vivian have left an indelible mark on the season, making Bigg Boss 18 one of the most talked-about seasons in recent years.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK