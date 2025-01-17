Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Vivian Dsena Or Rajat Dalal? Fans Predict Who Will Win

Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Ahead of the highly anticipated grand finale of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18, netizens seem to have already predicted the winner. The top six finalists include Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Karanveer Mehra.

Recently, the show's makers shared a post on their official Instagram handle, asking fans which finalist’s game plan or strategy impressed them the most. The comment section was soon flooded with predictions about the winner.

Have A Look At The Post:

Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Fans Root For THIS Finalist

Ahead of the much-awaited Bigg Boss 18 grand finale, fans seem to favor Rajat Dalal as the winner—yes, you read that right! Comments like "Rajat Bhai Aapne Is Winner," "Winner Rajat," "Rajat Dalal Winner," and "Only Rajat Dalal" flooded social media. Meanwhile, some rooted for Vivian, with commenting, "Vivian deserves the trophy."

Bigg Boss 18 Early Voting Trend

As per Bigg Boss Vote, the early trends of Bigg Boss 18 voting trend today, shows Rajat Dalal leading the voting list, with Vivian and Karanveer Mehra following behind. Meanwhile, Eisha Singh appears to be at risk of elimination.

Rajat – 41% (62,419 Votes)

Vivian – 29% (43,833 Votes)

Karan – 15% (23,041 Votes)

Avinash – 6% (9,552 Votes)

Chum – 5% (7,815 Votes)

Eisha – 2% (3,299 Votes)

Total Votes: 1,50,585

The much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss season 18 will air on January 19, 2025, on Colors TV and JioCinema.