BIGG BOSS 19

Bigg Boss 19 Captain Mridul Tiwari In Tears As Housemates Refuse To Do Their Duties, Farrhana Bhatt Retaliates With Harsh Words

Bigg Boss 19: The revolt against captain Mridul began after the entire house was nominated following a rule break by Abhishek and Ashnoor Kaur, who were caught whispering. 

|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 12:24 PM IST|Source: IANS
Bigg Boss 19 Captain Mridul Tiwari In Tears As Housemates Refuse To Do Their Duties, Farrhana Bhatt Retaliates With Harsh WordsPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 will see an emotional moment as captain Mridul Tiwari breaks down after his repeated requests to the housemates to perform their daily duties go unheard.

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram which was captioned: “Mridul gharwaalon ke harkaton se ho gaye pareshan aur emotions control nahi ho paaye! Kaise niklenge woh iss phase se?”

The video begins with a visibly heartbroken Mridul in tears saying: “They have made me so weak in just 2-3 days. When I wake up in the morning, I clean the entire garden, clean the entire bedroom, and change the dustbin. If someone asks me to knead the dough,I do it. I wash the utensils and give it to them. I request everyone.”

The video then pans to Abhishek Bajaj seen asking Farrhana Bhatt, “During your captaincy, did he ever revolt?” To this, Farrhana replies, “I don’t have any clarification.”

Pranit More too questions Farrhana, “Don’t you ever get such emotional feelings?”

Overwhelmed, Mridul continued, “I got the captaincy. Is this what they call giving it to a weak person? I’m even begging Kunickaa ji for help.”

The revolt against captain Mridul began after the entire house was nominated following a rule break by Abhishek and Ashnoor Kaur, who were caught whispering. Bigg Boss had asked the housemates to unanimously decide whether only Abhishek and Ashnoor should face nomination.

When the votes ended in a tie, Bigg Boss handed over the final decision to Mridul. He decided that the two should not be the only ones nominated, which led to the entire house being put up for eviction as punishment.

This decision didn’t go down well with several contestants, including Kunickaa Sadanand, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, and Farrhana, who expressed their displeasure by refusing to perform their assigned duties.

