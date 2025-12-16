Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Mridul Tiwari Reveals He Was ‘Not Able To Get Much Formal Education’

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Mridul Tiwari, one of the most talked-about faces of the season, was recently spotted at the show’s success bash, where he reunited with fellow contestants. Soon after, the reality TV personality returned to his hometown, Greater Noida, where he spent time with schoolchildren as part of an initiative to promote the importance of education.

During his visit, Mridul distributed books, pens, and pizzas among the children, interacting warmly and encouraging them to value learning. Speaking about his own journey, he shared that he was unable to receive much formal education but continues to educate himself every day, emphasising that education is more important than anything else.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Mridul had stated that if he won the show, he would donate the entire prize money of Rs 50 lakh towards public welfare. Although he did not emerge as the winner, his recent actions reflect that his commitment to social causes remains steadfast. He has been consistently involved in charitable activities, contributing in his own way to various initiatives.

In addition to visiting schools, Mridul was recently seen at NGOs supporting physically handicapped individuals. He spent time with them, offering assistance and engaging in heartfelt conversations. Those present described his interactions as warm and genuine, noting his patience and kindness.

Mridul also took to Instagram to share his experience, reiterating his belief in the transformative power of education. He captioned the post, "Pizza inhe bhe pasand hai or mujhe bhe or aapko ?? I wasn’t able to get much formal education,But I still try to improve and educate myself every day. Education is more important than anything. "

About Bigg Boss 19

The latest season of Bigg Boss was marked by high drama, emotions, and strong fan engagement. The grand finale, held on December 7, brought together current and former contestants of Season 19. Actor Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19, taking home the title and cash prize, while Farrhana Khan finished as the first runner-up.