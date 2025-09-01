Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal REACTS To Her Comment On Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: Spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal, who is currently inside Bigg Boss 19 has managed to remain in headlines - from her bizarre statements to 800 sarees - the girl is sure in news. However, in April this year, Tanya was in a fix for her comments made on the Pahalgam terror attack which left 26 innocent tourists dead. She had said 'Terrorism has no religion'.

Tanya Mittal on Pahalgam Comment Row

Tanya had earlier made a comment stating, “Terrorism has no religion,” which created a stir online, followed by which Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department issued a clarification that she was never their brand ambassador, despite Tanya mentioning it in her Instagram bio.

Soon after the Pahalgam incident, she put up a video and said, "Saying anything on this issue is critical and sensitive for me. In the media, there is talk of terrorists and terrorism. I, on the other hand, think terrorism has no religion."

Ahead of entering the Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal had addressed the controversy and told Hindustan Times in an interview that she is unfazed by all of it. "When the controversy happened, just 48 hours after that I was traveling and making videos. It really didn’t affect me. I know my truth. Agar acchai ko apni achai sabit karne nikalna padta hai, uss din burayi jeet jaati hai. You be a good person and be sure that I am a good person and leave the place where people don’t respect your goodness," she said.

"Kisi ne mere baarein main kuch kaha and they felt I was a misfit. Kya unke kehne se they can deny that we were working for 8 months together? They just proved a point that when there are difficult times, no one is standing with each other. And I am very happy that they left me because now we are more involved in other states, too. So is there anything stopping me?"