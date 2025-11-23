Bigg Boss 19: Ektaa Kapoor Offers First TV Project to Tanya Mittal And Amaal Mallik

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal, who has gained a massive following since her entry into the reality show, has now bagged her first television role, courtesy of TV czarina Ektaa Kapoor. The producer appeared on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and surprised both Tanya and music composer Amaal Mallik by offering them their debut TV project.

Ektaa said she would love to cast the two in her upcoming show. Tanya, overwhelmed, called it a dream come true. Host Salman Khan had a hilarious reaction and was seen joking about Tanya’s potential TV avatar.

In the latest promo, Salman Khan invites Ektaa Kapoor onto the stage during Weekend Ka Vaar. Interacting with the housemates, she says, “Salman sir ke show mein ek offer karna mera riwaaz raha hai. Two people actually who I think I would love to cast. One is not an actor, Amaal. And the other person- ‘Duniya pittal di!’ (Tanya Mittal). I would love to cast you.”

Tanya Mittal on Her Potential TV Debut

Earlier in the show, Tanya was seen chatting with Gaurav Khanna and Ashnoor Kaur about the possibility of entering the television industry. In the clip, Gaurav tells Ashnoor that Tanya’s brother has already given her the green light to pursue TV work.

Ashnoor then encourages Tanya to start preparing. Laughing, Tanya says, “I’m sure I’ll end up playing some bahu role, typical bahu material. Aur pata chala Kunickaa (Sadanand) ma’am meri saas hain, wahan script ki zarurat hi nahi hai.”

Gaurav jokes about how Tanya would do if she played a vamp, but Tanya is firm that she’s more suited to the bahu image. Ashnoor teases that Tanya has been playing a bahu in the house since day one. The spiritual influencer confidently replies that she wouldn’t even need a script for the role, prompting Ashnoor to tease her again: “Not even glycerin.”