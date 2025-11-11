Bigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestant Abhishek Bajaj Slams Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal, Defends Himself Against Infidelity And Age-Shaming Claims

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 contestant and actor Abhishek Bajaj has been evicted from the reality game show recently. When Bajaj was inside the house, his ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, had gone on record and had accused Abhishek of cheating and infidelity while they were together.

Reacting to it all, Abhsiehk Bajaj has now slammed Akanksha. Talking to IANS, when Abhishek was asked about the accusations by his ex-wife, he said, “She is an ex for a reason. Our relationship was a matter of the past. We had met during our growing-up days; we got together and then separated. That’s it.”

He added, "I have reached where I am today in life because of my hard work and efforts that I have put in day and night. People love me so much and look up to me, and I have seen myself grow. I have literally become a part of many people’s lives, like a member of their own family." He elaborated, "Some people can't digest it. Bashing men is in fashion, and that was what she was trying to do. When you grow in life, such social parasites and fame diggers do enter your life just to garner their two minutes of fame that they will get through you and your success. Everybody who grows in life does get to face such people.”

Talking about the accusations, he said, “This is such an old thing, and she is talking about it now when I have more fame. She didn't talk about it back then when we separated. Just think about her intentions and what she is trying to exactly achieve by doing all of this. I only wish she gets a good name, fame and a good partner. Hope she moves on from my chapter.”

Akanksha, who was seen gigging multiple interviews, was seen calling out Abhishek Bajaj for his disloyalty towards her in their marriage and accused him of infidelity. She had also taken to her social media account in slamming Abhishek for his equation with co-contestant Ashnoor Kaur, who was almost 11 years younger than him.

Further, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, Abhishek was also being called out by host Salman Khan for age-shaming his 61-year-old co-contestant and veteran actress, Kunickaa Sadanand. To this he said, “I don’t get what the fuss is about. She is 65 years old and is a grandmother. I respectfully called her 'grandmother', which she is in real life too. I love my grandmother immensely.”

He added, “She wants all of us to only listen to her, never backanswer, never question her. But at the end, she also calls herself independent, strong and ‘gundi’ (don). I mean, we will definitely put in our point of view, of course respectfully but in our style. This is not any old age home where we will take care of her.”