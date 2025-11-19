Bigg Boss 19, Family Week: Kunickaa Sadanand Bursts Into Tears After Granddaughters Surprise Her Inside House

Mumbai: The house of reality show Bigg Boss season 19 recently witnessed a wave of happiness take over the regular fights and brawls after the family members of each contestant entered the show.

In a video recently shared by the host channel on their social media account, viewers can see Kunickaa Sadanand break into tears of joy upon being surprised with her young granddaughters.

The video highlights the loving and caring bond between the grandmother and her granddaughters. The young girls, probably in their teenage years, can be seen running to their grandmother, who was asked to stay in a stationary position by Bigg Boss as a part of the game. As soon as BB orders Kunickaa to be released from her frozen position, she is seen hugging them tight and crying tears of joy.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It seemed like an emotional reunion of the Lall family. In the episode that aired on the 17th of November, contestant and veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand’s son, Ayaan Lall, was seen entering the house. Further in a heart-to-heart conversation with contestant Pranit More, Ayaan was asked how he felt the first time he saw his mother, Kunickaa, on TV, in Bigg Boss and away from him for so long.

Ayaan said that he was extremely overwhelmed because it made him realise how deeply he loved her. He added that he cannot ever imagine even the thought of losing her. After entering the house, Ayaan was seen chit-chatting with his mother, Kunickaa. In a heart-to-heart conversation with her after a long time, Ayaan was seen telling Kunickaa to not feel demotivated or think she was being forgetful.

He also revealed how, because of her stint in Bigg Boss, people outside had started recognising and referring to him as Kunickaa’s son. He also shared how his 15-minute appearance with Salman Khan on the BB 19 stage changed his life for the good.