Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Tanya Mittal In Controversy: Who Is Riddhima Sharma? Stylist Accuses Star Of Unpaid Dues And Disrespect

New Delhi: Following her appearance on Bigg Boss 19, finalist Tanya Mittal has found herself at the centre of a controversy. Stylist Riddhima Sharma has publicly accused the reality TV star of failing to clear payments, not returning outfits, and showing a lack of respect toward designers and stylists.

BB19 Fame Accused Of Non-Payment and Disrespect by Stylist

On Wednesday, Riddhima took to Instagram to share a detailed post outlining her grievances. She claimed that Tanya and her team had treated her poorly despite her consistent support throughout the show. The post was accompanied by a video of Tanya being questioned about her sarees.

“I have always supported Tanya in every interview — you can check all my interviews, the bytes I recorded, the celebrity voting videos, the supporting videos… even in her own interview, I was supporting her.

Mere s hi kapde source krwake hume hi attitude,” Riddhima wrote.

Riddhima emphasised the distinction between a designer and a stylist, stating that she had personally sent every saree and lehenga worn by Tanya for an entire week. She added that all the outfits were expensive and yet, none had been returned or acknowledged with appreciation.

“Till now, nothing has been returned. They loved the clothes, but not even once did they appreciate it. And now she is making faces and talking about tailors and designers? What an attitude. Big claps. Is this what respect looks like?” she wrote.

According to Riddhima, she was even pressured to source an outfit on short notice with threats of withheld payment. “YYesterday they had to go to Siddhi Vinayak at 1:30 PM, and at 11 AM I got a call saying they need an outfit. I still arranged everything within an hour. Even the Porter delivery payment was done by me,” she said. She noted that while her styling fee for one week on Bigg Boss was 50,000 INR, the outfits she provided were far more expensive, including a lehenga worth 58,000 INR.

Riddhima also raised concerns about pending payments for previous outfits, including a “weekend war” look and her work styling Tanya’s brother for the Grand Finale. She concluded her post with a mix of disappointment and respect for fellow designers, tailors, and stylists.

Who is Riddhima Sharma?

Riddhima Sharma is a celebrity fashion stylist and blogger with a significant following on Instagram, boasting over 85.2K followers under the handle @riddhimasharma___. She has styled numerous celebrities and is known for her work in high-profile events and television appearances.

About Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal rose to prominence as the third runner-up on Bigg Boss 19, where she frequently highlighted her love for sarees, claiming to have brought 800 into the house. Following her stint on the reality show, she has already secured an acting project with Ekta Kapoor, marking the beginning of her acting career.