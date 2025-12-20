Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Tanya Mittal Visits Vrindavan, Seeks Blessings Of Premanand Maharaj After Show Finale

Bigg Boss 19 finalist Tanya Mittal continues to remain in the spotlight even after the reality show concluded, not just for her lavish lifestyle but also for her recent spiritual visit. Shortly after stepping out of the Salman Khan–hosted show, Tanya travelled to the holy city of Vrindavan, where she met renowned spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj ji.

Tanya shared glimpses from her visit on Instagram, posting a video from Premanand ji’s ashram with the devotional song “Radha Radha” playing in the background. Accompanying the video was an emotional caption in which she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to seek blessings alongside her family members. She also fondly remembered her late aunt, stating that the values and teachings imparted by her continue to live on within the family.



About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 concluded earlier this month, with television actor Gaurav Khanna lifting the winner’s trophy. Farhana Bhatt finished as the first runner-up, while Pranit More secured the third position. Tanya Mittal ended her journey on the show as the fourth finalist.

Who Is Tanya Mittal?

Hailing from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Tanya is an architecture graduate from Chandigarh University. She rose to prominence after winning the Miss Asia Tourism Universe title in 2018 and later established herself as a popular social media influencer. She first caught public attention during the Maha Kumbh, where her presence sparked widespread discussion online.

During her stint on Bigg Boss 19, Tanya frequently made headlines for her extravagant claims about her wealth, including having 150 bodyguards, an extensive staff, and a sprawling mansion with separate floors dedicated solely to her wardrobe. These statements led to intense trolling and debates on social media.

Following her appearance on the reality show, Tanya has begun transitioning into acting. She has reportedly bagged an acting project backed by producer Ekta Kapoor, marking her debut in the entertainment industry. In addition, she was recently seen in an advertisement for the ‘salon at home’ services brand, Yes Madam, further expanding her presence beyond social media.