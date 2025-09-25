Bigg Boss 19 Highlights: Baseer Vs Pranit Continues, Farrahana Gets Into Ugly Verbal Spat With Kunickaa

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 was filled with explosive confrontations, shifting strategies, and house-dividing drama. From the continuation of Baseer and Pranit’s heated fight to Farrahana’s major task victory and her ugly clash with Kunickaa, the house saw no shortage of turbulence.

Baseer & Pranit’s Fight Sparks Chaos

The episode opened with the lingering fight between Baseer and Pranit. What began as trading insults with Baseer telling Pranit to “see a doctor” and Pranit retorting that Baseer “belongs in a hospital” — escalated into a storm of accusations. Awez dragged Tanya into the argument, triggering yet another fight, and soon almost the entire house was shouting at one another. While Pranit stressed the importance of maintaining boundaries, Abhishek tried stepping in but also got caught in the fray.

Abhishek’s App Room Choices

Summoned to the App Room, Abhishek faced tough decisions, each tied to consequences for his housemates. Eventually, he chose Ashnoor, which reduced the house ration to 75%. His choice later came under scrutiny during his captaincy review.

Farrahana Beats Ashnoor in Drone Delivery Task

The “Drone Delivery” task saw Farrahana competing against Ashnoor. Contestants had to deliver cartons into their designated zones, with items in the ration section counting towards weekly supplies. Farrahana outperformed Ashnoor and won the task, sparking another heated argument. Ashnoor accused her of being selfish, while Farrahana mocked her in return, fueling fresh tensions.

Gaurav’s Strategy & Nehal’s Observation

Gaurav revealed his strategic side, advising Mridul to stay cordial with everyone while secretly playing his own game. Watching from the secret room, Nehal accused Gaurav of being manipulative, claiming his true colors were finally on display.

Abhishek’s Captaincy Under Review

Bigg Boss asked housemates to evaluate Abhishek’s captaincy. While Ashnoor and Gaurav praised his fair approach, Baseer and Tanya labeled him selfish and ineffective. Farrahana and Neelam agreed, criticizing his failure to handle conflicts. Kunickaa and Shehbaaz defended him, while Zeeshan acknowledged both his strengths and weaknesses. In the end, Abhishek’s captaincy was declared successful with 8 likes against 6 dislikes, but the house remained divided.

Farrahana & Kunickaa’s Ugly Verbal Spat

Later, a casual conversation turned nasty when Farrahana confronted Kunickaa over calling her selfish. The fight quickly spiraled, with Farrahana calling Kunickaa a “flipper” and a “stupid woman,” while Kunickaa retaliated by branding her a “potty mouth.” The personal attacks shocked the house as both refused to back down.

New Task: Pajama Party

Bigg Boss then introduced a fresh challenge — a three-round task themed around different parties. In the Pajama Party round, housemates had to dance to music and grab a bed when it stopped, with eliminations taking place each round. Since Farrahana had already secured her spot as captaincy contender and Ashnoor was eliminated after her loss, neither participated.

With fights intensifying and strategies unfolding, the Bigg Boss 19 house is growing more divided by the day, setting the stage for even more explosive drama ahead.