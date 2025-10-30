New Delhi: The big daddy of Indian television - Bigg Boss- is currently running successfully in its 19th season with numero uno host Salman Khan anchoring the ship for years. His charm and aura as the ultimate showrunner remains unmatched and fans eagerly wait for Weekend Ka Vaars to watch their favourite host share this opinions about the inmates and grill them if going wrong.

In an interview with India Today, 'Bigg Boss 19' producer Rishi Negi (Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India) talked much-talked about staggering Rs 150 crore-Rs 200 crore fee of Salman Khan and whether the host is briefed and guided by the makers during the weekend episodes.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Staggering Bigg Boss 19 Salary Revealed: Not Rs 50 Cr Or Rs 100 Cr...Actor Earns

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Does Salman Khan Watch Bigg Boss 19 Episodes?

“So, Salman does try to catch episodes, obviously. If he is not able to watch, he watches an hour or two of footage with us on the weekend, to go through all the big points that have happened in the house. So, he sees all of them being played out. He also has a lot of people who he knows watch the show, who call him, and give him feedback. So, he has a huge buy-in on what's happening in the house, what's happening with the contestant. He has a point of view. We, as the creators of the show, have a point of view in terms of how we are viewing it. We also have a lot of audience feedback that keeps pouring in. So, putting all of that together is how we stitch the weekend together,” he said.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s Jaw-Dropping Fees Over The Years Will Shock You– From Rs 15 Crore To Rs 150 Crore

Slamming the rumours of actor being prompted by makers, Rishi said, "Whoever knows Salman Khan, it's not possible to make him say anything that he doesn't believe in, right?"

Salman Khan Getting Rs 150 crore Fee?

Rishi Negi, didn't confirm any figure, but said, “This contract is between him and JioHotstar, so I am not privy to that. But whatever the rumour is, whatever it is, he is worth every penny. For me, as long as he is there on my weekend, I am a happy person.”

The producer elaborated on how every season there remains a buzz about Salman leaving the show. He quipped, "But I think now even he has a huge emotional connection with this show. And that you see it playing out when he is on stage because, you know, the way he gets involved in a discussion or the way he gets involved in a mudda (issue), as we call it, is because it comes from within. I think, while you know, some seasons that he has been, like, I can't do any more, I think till now we have been lucky that he has always said yes. But much before we go on the floor, we go sit with him, talk to him, brief him on the broadcasting that we are doing, all of that."

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams daily at 9 PM on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.