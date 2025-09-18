Advertisement
NAGMA MIRAJKAR

Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar Finally Breaks Silence On Wedding Plans With Awez Darbar

Nagma confirmed that she and Awez are indeed planning to get married soon.

|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 05:56 PM IST|Source: IANS
Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar Finally Breaks Silence On Wedding Plans With Awez Darbar(Image: @nagmamirajkar/ Instagram)

Mumbai: Influencer and actor Nagma Mirajkar, who was recently evicted from the “Bigg Boss 19” house, made a lot of headlines due to her bond with fellow contestant Awez Darbar. During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Nagma was asked, "There was a lot of discussion about your bond with Awez. Would you like to clarify?"

Speaking to IANS, she replied that nobody is there to judge anyone’s character. "I’ve known Awez for a long time, and I know everything about him. I don’t need to explain our equation to anyone. We know each other, and that’s what matters," Nagma said.

Talking about her wedding plans, Nagma confirmed that she and Awez are indeed planning to get married soon. "I want him to stay till the end of the game and win. After that, Inshallah, we will tie the knot", she shared. Nagma was further asked, "There were some comments about you and Awez getting work because of connections. What’s your take?"

To this, she replied, "I think it’s unfair to say that. We’ve collaborated on one or two songs, but claiming we get work through connections is not right." She added that everyone gets work through their own hard work and talent. "We’ve worked hard to reach here, and God willing, we will continue to grow through our efforts," Nagma added.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar Pens Heartfelt Note After Eviction, Roots For Her `Love` Awez Darbar

Sharing her views on the love angles in the "Bigg Boss 19" house, she revealed that according to her, there’s a love angle till now. "Abhishek and Ashnoor are very good friends. Tanya and Amal’s memes and videos are trending, but Tanya is very blunt — if she feels something, she will say it.

As for Basir and Farhana, Basir himself admitted he’s giving her a vibe to control her anger. So far, I only see friendships, not love stories," Nagma concluded. 

