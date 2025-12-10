Sachet–Parampara Call Out Amaal Mallik Over 'Bekhayali' Claim, Demand Public Apology

Mumbai: The controversy around Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2019 blockbuster “Kabir Singh” track “Bekhayali” has intensified after music duo Sachet–Parampara released a detailed video accusing composer Amaal Mallik of making “false and baseless” claims regarding the origin of the song.

The duo took to Instagram, where they shared a video. In the caption, Sachet–Parampara said they were compelled to speak up for their “mental peace”, stating that Amaal Mallik had repeatedly claimed the composition resembled an older tune of his.

“Warning. This video could have been a 10 sec video also proving all rumours false, but for our mental peace, exposing some people was very important. @amaal_mallik SHAME ON YOU AMAAL MALIK,” the caption on Instagram read.

“Hi everyone, we are Sachet and Parampara and this is regarding something which has become very serious now. This is regarding Mr. Amaal Mallik. Actually, we never thought that we would have to clarify all these things, but this is something that we purely created. We are talking about Bekhayali, which Amaal Mallik claims that he has made some time ago.”

In the video, the duo asserted that Bekhayali was created entirely by them during music sessions with the Kabir Singh team, including Shahid Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

“We have all the chats with Amal Malik, we have all the chats with Kabir Singh team because the entire Kabir Singh team was there when we created this song. Every melody, every composition, every arrangement, every lyric was done when the entire team was there and it is purely a Sachet and Parampara original composition.”

“And then one more thing which he is claiming, that the favourites who join with the label, we were never with T-Series, we were never part of T-Series before this Kabir Singh happened. And I think he was part of the T-Series. Yeah, he has been signed with T-Series since 2015, if we are not wrong.”

The duo said that since then, Amaal is claiming that someone sent his song on "WhatsApp and someone must have played it for us and all that."

“We are outsiders, why would anyone favour us? Or we have come from a small town, someone will play their song for us and we will make a song like that? Are you serious, Amal Malik? And also, let's assume that if you want to say that we have stolen your song, then why are you congratulating us after the release? And you are the first one who is texting me and saying, "that waiting for your song and…”

"I started the conversation, I didn't even have your number, Amal Malik. You called me, you texted me telling me that you are waiting for your song and then congratulating me and asking when your day after Bekhayali is released.”

The duo showcased the texts sent by Amaaal and said that he is now “claiming” that “I have stolen your song.”

“Just trying to say all these things. I am so sorry that we have to fall so low. And have to tell all these things like this. What we are trying to actually think is, Amaal, what is the need for you to do all this? And you are saying, love it. What is the need for you to do all this?”

“Because, if you say anything, then please say that thing which you have proof of. And whatever you claim in the media, that is all wrong, that is a lie. And I feel very bad for all your fans. Because you are following a person who is not telling the truth in the media.”

Parampara said that Amaal’s “old songs are very good.”

“But that doesn't mean that, when your work doesn't turn out well, you just catch people and bash them. For no reason. And Amaal, when you don't get something, don't say, the grapes are sour.”

“So you are just saying that the industry is wrong, everything is wrong. We don't believe that the industry is wrong. Because they have given an opportunity to outsiders like us. And here we believe that your work speaks for itself. In fact, if you don't do your work well, you won't get work. It doesn't matter whether you are an outsider.”

“It doesn't matter whether you are part of the music industry. They say, what is nepotism, non-nepotism, outsiders. So this place is only for those who deliver good work. Every day there is hustle. You have to do it. You have to work hard for yourself. We only work in our studio. We work on ourselves. How can we give music to people? How can we present music to people? Not that we comment on someone else. Take someone else's credits. Or defame someone else for something.”

The duo said that they never expected these things from Amaal.

“When you called me first. You used to talk. Suddenly, I don't know what happened.

I think you used to call us and talk to us for hours and hours. Where are you guys? Your voice. I have to use your voice.”

The duo recalled how Amaal said that “Kabir Singh” is “nothing” when they met in T-Series office and that “your ‘Bekhayali’ was so fab.”

“So why are you doing well after 8 years? And we will tell you. We have made this song in Shahid Kapoor's office. In front of Shahid Kapoor sir and Sandeep Reddy Vanga sir. We have made both the songs in front of them in their office. We have lot of settings.”

They asked for proof from Amaal Mallik for the claims he has made and that they will bring theirs.

“We request you to come up with some answers. Because I need your apology. Because you went on social media to defame us and we are going to court and telling you all these things. I am so sorry, Amal. You are doing this.”

The musicians requested a public apology, saying the remarks had damaged their reputation.

We want an apology from you and in public because you went outside. You went on your social media. Asking and telling all these. Also, this can happen with anyone.”

Just because these days, accusations are like this. If you accuse someone, then that person will be wrong. Please go to the truth. And then tell someone that you are wrong or right. This can happen with us or anyone. And we are not those kinds of people. Who keeps on cribbing all the time. Keep on saying something wrong. I think it's better.”

The duo said: “Sometimes, there are many films that we don't get. Even after giving songs to that film. We don't say that I had that film. Or the director is bad. Or the producer is bad. Or the music industry is bad. Or the music label is bad. No. We take it in a good spirit. That maybe our work is not that good. That's why we didn't get that film.”

“And we learn from it and again work harder.”

They said that their “work is all original.”

“No matter what song it is. Har Har Mahadev. And please don't make the mistake. That you claim that our song is your song. Because it will not be tolerated. And we will send you a notice. As soon as we get to know each other, you have wrongly quoted us. Or tried to copy our song. Or you claim that we have copied your song.”