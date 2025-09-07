New Delhi: Bigg Boss host Salman Khan delivered a fiery episode in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar. The actor didn’t hold back as he blasted contestants for their actions this week. While Salman left no stone unturned in criticising the housemates, one of his comments about a world leader has now gone viral.

Aaj toh Salman ne Trump ki bhi leli



"Puri duniya mein jo sabse zyada trouble faila rahe hain, unko hi peace prize chahiye" #BiggBoss19 #SalmanKhan#AbhishekBajaj #FarhanaBhatt #AshnoorKaur pic.twitter.com/VBPzmP3tuQ September 6, 2025

Salman Khan Calls Out Farhana Bhatt

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman called out contestant Farhana Bhatt for her frequent fights and disagreements this season.

Salman pointed out that Farhana, who calls herself a “peace activist,” has been doing the opposite of what her title suggests.

He said, "Ye kya ho raha hai poori duniya mein? Jo sabse zyada trouble phaila rahe hain, unhi ko peace prize chahiye (What is happening worldwide? Those who are spreading the most trouble want the peace prize for themselves)."

Although the superstar didn’t take any names, the internet was quick to speculate that the remark was aimed at US President Donald Trump.

For context, Trump has often described himself as a peacemaker and claimed to have resolved global conflicts, including those between India and Pakistan as well as Israel and Palestine. He has previously pushed for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination, which has sparked both praise and criticism worldwide.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan SLAMS Amaal Mallik, 'Front Foot Man Has Become A Background Artist'

Netizens React

Social media quickly lit up with reactions to Salman’s remark.

"Waiting for Trump to respond, lmao," one user wrote.

Another added, "This is some impeccable work from Bhai."

Salman Khan’s Work Front

On the professional front, Salman Khan continues to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 19, which premiered on August 24. He is also busy shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan in Ladakh. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie is based on the real-life events of the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.