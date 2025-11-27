Bigg Boss 19 Winner Buzz: Not Gaurav Khanna Or Tanya Mittal - Fans Say THIS Contestant Could Take The Trophy

New Delhi: Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19 is heading into its final stretch, with the season’s first finalist, actor Gaurav Khanna, securing a direct spot in the finale after winning the high-stakes "Ticket to Finale" task, as per a report by BBTak. The dramatic episode on November 26 saw four contestants, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna, battle through gruelling rounds, with Gaurav emerging triumphant and locking his place in the finale week.

As the show is approaching its grand finale, scheduled for December 7, 2025, the house intensifies with strategic plays, heated arguments and emotional breakdowns ahead of the trophy fight.

The current crop of frontrunners includes Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha and Ashnoor Kaur, alongside Gaurav, many of whom have been driving the show’s week-on-week narrative through alliances, conflicts and show-winning performances. Recent episodes amplified tensions between contestants, producing viral confrontations that pushed audience engagement to new highs.

Fan polls and social buzz

Multiple online polls and fan forums reflect a divided audience on who will ultimately win the trophy. Under a post by BiggBoss24x7 titled “Bigg Boss 19 Winner Prediction: Who Will Take Home the Trophy?”, viewers filled the comments section with their choices. While one user confidently declared, “Amaal will win the trophy,” the majority of responses leaned toward Farhaana, with several also backing Amaal Mallik, rather than Gaurav Khanna.

However, a poll on the same post told a different story: Gaurav Khanna led with 38.5%, followed by Farhaana at 33%, Pranit at 18.2%, and Amaal Mallik at 10.3%, highlighting just how split public sentiment is as the finale approaches.

As the finale approaches, excitement is peaking across social media, with fans and netizens fiercely debating who will take home the trophy.

(These are all fan predictions; Zee News does not officially endorse or confirm any winner-related claims.)