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Bigg Boss 20 speculation: Isha Rikhi reacts to rumours surrounding her marriage and separation from Badshah

Following a viral Bigg Boss 20 promo that sparked intense speculation about her past relationship, actor-model Isha Rikhi took to social media to shut down unverified media reports and urge the public not to believe rumours regarding her separation from rapper Badshah.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 08:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 08:01 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20 speculation: Isha Rikhi reacts to rumours surrounding her marriage and separation from Badshah
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Bigg Boss 20 speculation: Isha Rikhi reacts to rumours surrounding her marriage and separation from Badshah
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