/Bigg Boss 20 speculation: Isha Rikhi reacts to rumours surrounding her marriage and separation from Badshah

Speculation surrounding actor-model Isha Rikhi and rapper Badshah intensified following the release of a viral teaser for Bigg Boss 20. In the promotional clip, a female contestant, widely reported to be Rikhi, refers to her acting career as the "best phase" of her life before breaking down while speaking about her personal relationships. Her emotional statement in the clip sparked widespread internet chatter regarding her recent marital separation.
Addressing the ongoing media reports and speculation, Rikhi took to her official Instagram handle to issue a formal statement urging restraint and verification.
"There are many rumours circulating about my marriage. It's shocking to hear and read the news reports appearing in certain quarters. I request certain sections of the media not to spread any rumours regarding my marriage or separation," Rikhi wrote.
She further advised the public and fans to rely solely on authenticated statements: "I also urge the general public not to believe anything they read or hear unless the information comes directly from me or through my official social media handles."
Rikhi and Badshah tied the knot in a private ceremony in March 2026. While the couple initially kept the wedding undisclosed, details and media from the event surfaced on social media via Rikhi's mother, Poonam Rikhi, before being confirmed by the actor herself.
The marriage ended after five months when the couple released a joint statement on August 31, 2026, confirming their mutual decision to part ways and requesting privacy from the public and media.
Rapper Badshah's personal life previously made headlines during his first marriage to Jasmine Masih, whom he met on Facebook before tying the knot in a private ceremony in 2012. The couple welcomed their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, in January 2017. However, after several years together, they decided to part ways and finalized their divorce in 2020, citing personal and cultural differences, while continuing to co-parent their daughter together.
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