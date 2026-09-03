New Delhi: Ahead of the grand premiere on September 6, 2026, Bigg Boss 20 is keeping the audiences in high spirits as social media is abuzz with updates related to the show. Hosted by Salman Khan, this season is ready to unfold with brand new contestants locked up inside the biggest reality TV show of the country. Among several tentative names doing the rounds on the internet, YouTuber Nitish Rajput's name has also surfaced lately as a probable participant this time.
Those familiar with the YouTube world of vloggers are already aware of Nitish Rajput's popularity on the video-sharing platform. He hails from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and was raised in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. He is a B.Tech graduate who worked in the IT sector for several years before moving to the digital space completely.
Nitish Rajput got into the virtual world in 2020 during the COVID-19-induced lockdown, when YouTubers boomed and thrived with their innovative content. He founded an IT solutions and digital services company, Pinega Infosystem Private Limited, in 2021.
His videos are based on a wide variety ranging from the Indian education system, public psychology, career pressure, and current affairs.
His YouTube channel has over 8.2 million subscribers, and he is often hailed for his well-researched approach. In fact, back in 2024, Bollywood superstar John Abraham also appreciated him for his efforts.
Interestingly, Nitish found himself in a tough spot when he shared a video explaining various aspects of the SSC (Staff Selection Commission). In the video, he talked about examination procedures, vendor selection, and tendering, drawing immense online views.
Later, according to Livemint report, the company that conducts SSC exams, had filed a Rs 2.5 crore defamation suit against him in the Delhi High Court, alleging that the video contained misleading information that damaged its reputation.
However, the YouTuber maintained that his claims were strictly based on publicly available documents and RTI replies.
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