Bigg Boss 7 Fame Ajaz Khan Back In News After Alleged MMS Video Goes Viral Online

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan is back in the news after an alleged private video went viral on the internet, leaving social media abuzz.

According to News18, an unverified video claimed to feature Ajaz Khan in a private moment with a woman, has gone viral across platforms. As of now, there is no confirmation on whether the clip is authentic or if it has been created using AI tools.

For the unversed, the alleged viral video came up shortly after the controversial actor shot to headlines after his comment on YouTuber and reality TV personality Elvish Yadav.

Earlier, a few days back Delhi-based influencer named Fit Varsha publicly called out former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan. She allegedly shared a screenshot of their chats where she claimed that he was trying to start a conversation and even asking her to meet while he was in Delhi.

Who Is Ajaz Khan?

Ajaz Khan has featured in movies such as Rakta Charitra and Allah Ke Banday and acted in several television daily soaps including Rahe Tera Aashirwaad and Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. In 2013, Khan participated in Bigg Boss 7. He also appeared on the TV show Comedy Nights with Kapil which lead to controversy.

He also featured in Lakeer ka Fakeer and Dookudu and Naayak. Besides, he also did a music video 'Pal Pal' along with Saher Afsha.