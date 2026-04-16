Bigg Boss 8 fame Sonali Raut recalls bold 'bikini shoot' with Ranveer Singh: 'He was very shy, kept chewing gum'

New Delhi: Model and actress Sonali Raut shot to fame with her stint on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 8 and later she was seen in 2014 The Xpose with Himesh Reshammiya. Recently, she in an interview with Filmibeat, she opened up on working with Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh for a bold bikini shoot.

Sonali Raut's Bikini shoot with Ranveer Singh

Sonali told Filmibeat, "I know Ranveer very differently. I did a pose with him, and after a few years, he did the same pose with Vaani Kapoor. Ranveer, at that time, was very sweet, very friendly and very nice. He was not like 'Yeah', full of energy, no. Actually, he was very shy because again, it was a bikini shoot."

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She added, "It was very bold. It was glamorous. He said, 'This is my first shoot like that, like very glamorous, and with a girl who's wearing a bikini.' Yeah, he was so cautious. He was chewing gum, he was wearing perfume... I was chill, and even the photographer was like, 'Sonali, don't make him conscious because you are okay, but he's a little nervous. Please make him comfortable.'"

She recalled how Ranveer interacted with her before the shoot. "You know, Sonali, it's my first shoot. You know, I'm wearing clothes." She mentioned, "I said, 'Yeah, you are wearing clothes, what are you nervous about?' Then he repeated this pose (with Vaani Kapoor)."

About Dhurandhar success

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's explosive 2-part franchise 'Dhurandhar' has become the talk of the town. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge only shattered many previous Box Office records but also created new mammoth ones. The movie has raked in Rs 1,727.93 crore worldwide gross.

The spy-thriller has become the first Indian franchise to hit Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, surpassing SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made.

The film features a stellar cast led by Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal alongside R Madhavan.