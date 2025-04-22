Bigg Boss Bangla Gets New Host? Sourav Ganguly Signs Rs 125 Cr Deal With Star Jalsha

New Delhi: Cricketer Sourav Ganguly is reportedly making a comeback to television. The former Indian cricket captain recently announced his exit from the popular Bengali show Dadagiri.

In an interview with News18 Bangla, 'Dada' revealed he will now be part of a new show on Star Jalsha and has reportedly signed a four-year deal worth ₹125 crore with the channel.

According to the News18 report, he is set to host Bigg Boss Bangla, along with a brand new quiz show on the channel. Both shows are scheduled to go on air in July 2026. Reports also suggest that Bigg Boss Bangla will feature a revamped format like never before.

The cricketer expressed his excitement about this new role and said, “I am very happy to be associated with Star Jalsha. We are starting a new chapter together, focusing on storytelling through innovative non-fiction programmes.”

He added, “I have always believed in the power of connecting with people beyond cricket. This collaboration will allow me to achieve that by presenting new formats and real-life stories that will inspire and entertain.”

Sourav Ganguly’s return to television has left fans buzzing with excitement. As shooting is slated to begin in July 2025, viewers are eagerly awaiting the return of their favourite captain to the small screen.