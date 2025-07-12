Bigg Boss Fame Abdu Rozik Detained At Dubai Airport Over Alleged Theft: Reports

New Delhi: Social media influencer and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik was reportedly detained by authorities at Dubai International Airport early Saturday morning. The 21-year-old was taken into custody around 5 a.m. shortly after arriving from Montenegro, according to a statement by the management company representing him, as confirmed to Khaleej Times.

While the exact nature of the allegations remains unclear, the management company revealed that the arrest is connected to claims of alleged theft. "All we can say is that we are aware he has been taken into custody on allegations of theft," a company spokesperson told Khaleej Times, refraining from disclosing further details. As of now, no official statement has been released by UAE authorities.

Rozik, who hails from Tajikistan, holds a UAE Golden Visa and has been residing in Dubai for several years. Diagnosed with dwarfism as a child, the singer and internet personality stands at 3 feet 1 inch tall.

Abdu rose to fame through his music and later became a household name in India following his participation in Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. In 2022, he released his first Hindi song, Chota Bhaijaan, as a tribute to Khan.

Most recently, Rozik appeared on Laughter Chefs Season 2, paired with YouTuber Elvish Yadav. However, he exited the show midway during the month of Ramadan and was replaced by actor Karan Kundrra.

This is not the first time Rozik has found himself in the headlines for controversial reasons. In 2024, he was summoned by India’s Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering probe involving a hospitality firm. While he was not named as a suspect, he still garnered significant media attention.

With the latest arrest raising concerns among fans, attention now turns to forthcoming developments and any official statements from Abdu Rozik’s legal team and Dubai authorities.