Bigg Boss fame Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider crashes car during disturbing Instagram live after calling it his ‘last ride’; Here's his health update

TW: This article contains references to suicide, suicide attempts, and mental health concerns.

New Delhi: Bigg Boss fame Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, recently opened up about his mental health struggles in a YouTube video, where he alleged harassment by his family. He also claimed that the ongoing family tensions had led him to experience suicidal thoughts.

Just a day after sharing the lengthy video, Anurag went live on Instagram today, where he was seen driving his car rashly while referring to it as his “last ride.” The live video ended abruptly, and shortly after, reports surfaced that the YouTuber had crashed his car.

Anurag Dobhal (UK07 Rider) came live on Instagram, wherein he could be seen driving his car rashly. Calling it the last ride, Anurag ended the video abruptly, which seemed like a crash. He attempted su!c¡de, however he's safe, and hospitalized currently. pic.twitter.com/bJoLeDQHd5 — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 7, 2026

According to several viral videos circulating online, Anurag reportedly escaped the crash. Bystanders who witnessed the incident were seen rushing to his aid.

(This is a developing story)

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).