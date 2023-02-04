Bigg Boss Fame Nikki Tamboli Wears Neon Metallic Saree with a Bikini Blouse, Flaunts her Sexy Desi Look - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli flaunter her sexy desi look recently in a neon metallic saree with a bikini blouse. The stunner donned a statement saree looking super fab. She is known for her roles in films such as 'Kanchana 3', 'Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu' and 'Thippara Meesam'. Last she was seen in the adventure reality TV show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Nikki was also seen on the show 'The Khatra Khatra Show' and her on-screen chemistry with Pratik Sehajpal was liked by fans. Nikki recently video is going viral on the interent. Take a look here:

Recently, Nikki's name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was taken to Tihar Jail in Delhi with one more actress to recreate their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

For the unversed, probe into the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has found that four models/actresses met him in Tihar Jail and were given money and expensive gifts, sources told IANS. According to the sources, "Big Boss" fame Nikki Tamboli, "Bade Achche Lagte Hai" fame Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrashekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of southern film industry.