rakhi sawant

Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant is ready for Hollywood - ‘Here I come’, declares the actress on Instagram

Actress Rakhi Sawant, who is known to be a great entertainer, has recently amused her fans by sharing her Hollywood avatar with them.

Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant is ready for Hollywood - ‘Here I come’, declares the actress on Instagram
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Rakhi Sawant, who is known to be a great entertainer, has recently amused her fans by sharing her Hollywood avatar with them.

The Bigg Boss star took to Instagram on Saturday (May 15) to share a video of herself in which she deepfakes as a famous Hollywood character. Rakhi captioned her video as, “Hollywood - Here I come #nurserakhi #rakhisawant #actor #entertainment”.

Rakhi used the ‘Reface App’ to make her funny video.

The actress’s fan couldn’t keep calm and showed love on her post. “"Ap seriously hollywood ko deserve krte ho apke face bilkul hollywood k liye perfect hai (You seriously deserve Hollywood and your face is perfect for Hollywood) love you rakhi,” wrote one fan. “Amazing fantastic mind blowing super se upar wow nice beautiful your video Rakhi baby,” wrote another.

Rakhi keeps using deepfake technology to share numerous funny videos. She has shared video of herself as Alia Bhatt from the film Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya and as Janhvi Kapoor from Roohi’s Nadiyon Paar.

Rakhi was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 hosted by superstar Salman Khan. Th actress entered the show as a challenger and made it to the finale because of her entertaining personality. She however quit the game on the grand finale and opted for a payout instead of fighting for the winner's trophy.

