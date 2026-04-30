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NewsEntertainmentPeopleBigg Boss fame Sambhavna Seth announces pregnancy via surrogacy with Avinash Dwivedi after 10 years of marriage
SAMBHAVNA SETH

Bigg Boss fame Sambhavna Seth announces pregnancy via surrogacy with Avinash Dwivedi after 10 years of marriage

Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi have announced they are expecting their first child through surrogacy after a decade of marriage. 

|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Bigg Boss fame Sambhavna Seth announces pregnancy via surrogacy with Avinash Dwivedi after 10 years of marriage(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi seen to be extremely elated and thrilled as they embark on a new journey of parenthood, after 10 years of marital bliss. 

The couple took to their social media account, in a joint post to announce that they are expecting their first child.

They posted a series of pictures capturing their excitement. In the first picture, Sambhavna and Avinash are seen holding up newspaper-style posters that read “We’re Pregnant” and “Baby Coming Soon,” with both of them smiling ear to ear.

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Another picture shows a pair of tiny knitted baby booties resting gently in their hands, symbolising the arrival of their little one.

The final picture features their pet dog posing beside a board that reads “It’s official,” along with a sonography image, adding a sweet, personal touch to the announcement.

For the caption, the happy two wrote, “We Are PREGNANT

Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and SURROGACY. Countdown Begins”

The announcement seems to mark an emotional milestone for Sambhavna, who has been open about her struggles with conceiving. Through her vlogs on her YouTube channel, she has often spoken about her deep desire to embrace motherhood and the challenges she faced along the way.

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A few years ago, the actress had conceived and even planned a maternity photoshoot to share the news, but tragically suffered a miscarriage just days before the announcement.

Sambhavna and Avinash have both candidly documented their IVF journey, including multiple setbacks.

Avinash, too, has spoken about how the entire IVF process took a toll on Sambhavna, physically, emotionally and mentally, especially due to the intense treatments and injections involved.

Talking about the couple, Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi tied the knot in 2016 after being in a relationship for many years.

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